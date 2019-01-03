Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Moves to IR
The Maple Leafs placed Anderson (groin) on injured reserve Thursday.
No. 2 goalie Garret Sparks (concussion) will also be unavailable for the Thursday's game against the Wild, prompting Toronto to recall Michael Hutchinson and Kasimir Kaskisuo from the minors to provide more reinforcement in the net. Andersen has already missed the Maple Leafs' last three games with the injury and continues to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Remains sidelined•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Working with coaching staff•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Nursing groin injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Continues to impress•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Punching in for work Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Second straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...