Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Moves to IR

The Maple Leafs placed Anderson (groin) on injured reserve Thursday.

No. 2 goalie Garret Sparks (concussion) will also be unavailable for the Thursday's game against the Wild, prompting Toronto to recall Michael Hutchinson and Kasimir Kaskisuo from the minors to provide more reinforcement in the net. Andersen has already missed the Maple Leafs' last three games with the injury and continues to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.