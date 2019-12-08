Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mr. Cool puts chill on Cup carriers
Andersen made 26 saves in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
Andersen played extremely well early to let his teammates get into the game. He was then Mr. Cool the rest of the way. Andersen is 3-2 in his last five games, but just 5-5 in his last 10. Freddie is one of the league's elite, but the team needs to get him a better backup to make sure he doesn't get too tired.
