Andersen will start Monday against Columbus, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

The Maple Leafs' No. 1 goalie has won his last five starts and currently owns an 11-5-0 record. Playing at an elite level, Andersen has given up just six goals over that span while posting a 1.20 GAA along with a .967 save percentage. On Monday, the Dane will face Sergei Bobrovsky, a netminder also on a roll having won four of his last five starts.