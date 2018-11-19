Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Named Monday's starter
Andersen will start Monday against Columbus, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
The Maple Leafs' No. 1 goalie has won his last five starts and currently owns an 11-5-0 record. Playing at an elite level, Andersen has given up just six goals over that span while posting a 1.20 GAA along with a .967 save percentage. On Monday, the Dane will face Sergei Bobrovsky, a netminder also on a roll having won four of his last five starts.
