Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Named Tuesday's starter

Andersen will face pucks from the Capitals in Tuesday's road contest, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Andersen has managed to snag four wins in his five starts this season but it definitely hasn't been pretty -- the Danish keeper has allowed at least three goals in four of those five starts and his only loss of the season came when he egregiously allowed six goals to the Devils on Wednesday. Tuesday does not represent a good matchup for the 28-year-old, as he'll have to attempt to slow down the white-hot Alex Ovechkin and an excellent Washington offense.