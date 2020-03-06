Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Nearly perfect versus Kings

Andersen made 30 saves but took a shootout loss in a 1-0 defeat against the Kings on Thursday.

Andersen couldn't be beat through 65 minutes of play, but shootout tallies by Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe tipped the scales in favor of the Kings. It'll still count as the Danish goalie's third shutout of the season, but he slipped to 28-13-7 with a 2.89 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 51 contests. As long as the Maple Leafs remain in the playoff hunt, Andersen will likely see a large chunk of the remaining starts.