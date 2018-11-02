Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: No help from teammates in low-scoring loss
Andersen made 17 saves in a 2-1 loss to Dallas on Thursday night.
The Leafs have been struggling to score of late and have been especially flat on home ice. Andersen remains a fantastic fantasy netminder despite his mates' troubles. Use him well.
