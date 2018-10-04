Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: No slow start this year

Andersen made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Montreal on Wednesday night.

Nice start for a goalie with a reputation for slow starts. Andersen faced a lot of shots last year and delivered a career mark in wins. A little rest -- and improved team defence -- will go a long way toward Andersen delivering even better numbers this year.

