Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: No slow start this year
Andersen made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Montreal on Wednesday night.
Nice start for a goalie with a reputation for slow starts. Andersen faced a lot of shots last year and delivered a career mark in wins. A little rest -- and improved team defence -- will go a long way toward Andersen delivering even better numbers this year.
