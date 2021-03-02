Andersen (lower body) will not suit up for Monday's tilt with the Oilers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Andersen practiced Sunday so it appears he's close to a return. Michael Hutchinson will start while Joseph Woll serves as the backup. Andersen will be questionable for Wednesday's rematch against Edmonton.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Full participant Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Not fit for backup duties•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Late scratch Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defeats rival Canadiens•