Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Not busy in 18th win
Andersen stopped 19 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
The Leafs didn't put the game away until the third period, but Andersen did what he needed to do to get them in position to win. The veteran netminder is having another strong season, going 18-8-3 with a 2.52 GAA and .919 save percentage.
