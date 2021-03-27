Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday that Andersen (lower body) isn't close to returning, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Andersen underwent a few tests, and he hasn't been on the ice since suffering this injury more than a week ago. The 31-year-old was losing his grasp on the starting job before this injury, and now Jack Campbell will have a chance to solidify his role as the No. 1 goalie in Toronto while taking on a workhorse role in Andersen's stead.
