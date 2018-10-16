Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Not entirely confident he'll start Thursday

Andersen said he feels better after tweaking his knee Saturday, but the Danish netminder is not entirely confident that he'll be ready to start Thursday's game against the Penguins, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

There was mass confusion about whether Andersen or Garret Sparks would draw Monday's start against the Kings; Sparks ended up with a 33-save victory after the light had finally been shed on Andersen's issue. Understandably, most everyone wants to know who will be in goal for a Leafs team that has started the season 6-1-0 with a plus-10 goal differential, but it would be in the best interest of fantasy owners to check back Thursday to see which netminder leaves the ice first at morning skate -- that will be the telling sign of who'll get the nod against the Penguins.