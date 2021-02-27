Andersen (lower body) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Oilers, per the NHL's official media site.
Jack Campbell (lower body) will start in net after being activated from injured reserve Saturday. Michael Hutchinson will serve as the backup. Andersen -- who has a .905 save percentage through 16 games this year -- will aim to return for Monday's rematch against the Oilers.
