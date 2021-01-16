Andersen will serve as a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Senators, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Andersen started in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Senators, allowing five goals on 24 shots. The veteran netminder went through a morning workout Saturday and will get the night off. In turn, Aaron Dell will serve as Jack Campbell's backup. This shouldn't be viewed as a long-term issue, and Andersen is still favored to get the starting nod in Monday's home game against the Jets.
