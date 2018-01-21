Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Not very busy in Saturday's win

Anderson stopped 15 of 18 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

All three Ottawa goals got past him in the second period, as Andersen seemed to fall asleep and managed to stop only five of eight shots he faced during the frame, but he woke up in the third and gave the Leafs a chance to rally for the win. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the 28-year-old, who hasn't allowed fewer than two goals in any of his last 11 games. Toronto's offense gives him plenty of support, but Andersen's fantasy value will remain dependent on wins until he develops some more consistency.