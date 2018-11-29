Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Notches 14th win
Andersen made 38 saves in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over San Jose.
The Maple Leafs' goaltender has just a pair of defeats in his last 10 starts. His record continues to impress and with Wednesday's win, moves to 14-7-0. Meanwhile, Andersen also owns a 2.26 GAA and a .932 save percentage. Leading the league with 14 wins, the Danish-born netminder is as good a fantasy option as you're going to find.
