Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Notches 20th victory

Andersen made 30 saves in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

This wasn't the sharpest outing for Andersen, but the high-powered offense in front of him was able to create a positive road result against an inferior Arizona club. The Danish netminder excelled with his team down a man, as both teams finished with one power-play goal even though Arizona had six opportunities to Toronto's one. With wins in three consecutive appearances, Andersen's up to 8-3-0 in his past 11.