Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Now beset by illness

Andersen will miss practice Saturday due to the flu. The Maple Leafs have called up Kasimir Kaskisuo from AHL Toronto ahead of the evening's home game against the Bruins.

Andersen was holding out hope that he'd be able to return from a groin injury Saturday, but now he's battling the flu to muddle the situation even further. Expect coach Mike Babcock to decide between Michael Hutchinson or Kaskisuo when it comes to the goalie assignment against Boston.