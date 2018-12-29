Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Nursing groin injury

Andersen is considered day-to-day with a groin injury, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.

Andersen didn't play in Friday's win over Columbus, and he'll sit out again Saturday versus the Islanders. Considering how tricky groin injuries can be, the Maple Leafs won't push Andersen to return to soon. In the meantime, Garret Sparks will work as the interim starter while the Maple Leafs recalled Kasimir Kaskisuo from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis.