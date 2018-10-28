Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Off to perhaps best October of career

Andersen allowed two goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

He is off to what may be the best October of his career. Andersen has been a notoriously slow starter in the first month of the season, but he entered Saturday with a surprising 2.66 GAA and 916 save percentage. Andersen's game is maturing and this could be the season he moves into the next tier of 'tenders.