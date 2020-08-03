Andersen made 34 saves Sunday in a 2-0 loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers. He allowed a single goal.

The Great Dane was almost perfect -- in fact, the only shot that beat him was a perfect one early in the third. It was 12" off the ice and in that tiny perfect window between the top of the pad and bottom of the blocker. Andersen is delivering exactly like he needs to for the Leafs to succeed. Now his mates have to find twine. Game 2 is Tuesday.