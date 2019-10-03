Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Opens season with win
Andersen stopped 23 of 26 shots on opening night to help lift Toronto to a 5-3 win over Ottawa.
Coming off a terrific preseason, Andersen wasn't terribly busy Wednesday but his 23-save effort was enough to secure the victory. The 29-year-old is in his fourth season as the Toronto starter and is coming off a 2018-19 campaign in which he went 36-16-7 with a 2.77 GAA and .917 save percentage.
