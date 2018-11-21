Andersen will start in Wednesday's road game against the Hurricanes, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen should prepare for a heavy workload, as Carolina ranks first in the league with a jaw-dropping 40.3 shots per contest. He's been nothing short of remarkable, though, sporting an active six-game win streak complemented by a 1.33 GAA and .963 save percentage. Wednesday's slate features 14 games, but Andersen is still likely to be met with high ownership rates in DFS hockey since he's garnered league-wide attention for his hot streak.