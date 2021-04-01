Andersen (lower body) will miss Toronto's next three games at a minimum, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Anderson hasn't skated since March 19, but according to coach Sheldon Keefe, the Danish netminder is "progressing well" in his recovery. Nonetheless, the earliest Andersen will be ready to return is Wednesday versus Montreal. In the meantime, Jack Campbell will continue to serve as Toronto's No. 1 netminder.