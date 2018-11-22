Andersen made 40 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 road loss to the Hurricanes.

This was Andersen's first loss in seven starts, but he performed admirably, especially when you consider that Carolina put up a whopping 29 shots on goal in the first period. The game's first star was awarded to former Maple Leaf goaltender Curtis McElhinney, who stopped 30 of 32 shots on the other end. Still, Andersen owners have a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, as the 6-foot-4, 230-pound tender has carved out a sterling 12-6-0 record, 2.13 GAA and .935 save percentage through 18 games.