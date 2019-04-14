Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Outstanding in loss

Andersen made 37 saves Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 2.

Andersen stood on his head all night long -- this loss wasn't on him. The Bruins were a stronger team overall. The series is now tied 1-1 heading back to Toronto; it's an ideal scenario for any road team to have stolen home ice advantage.

