Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Overcomes queasy start

Andersen made 24 saves in a 5-3 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Andersen let the Panthers score on three of their first six shots, including a real stinker to Neil Acciari. He settled down and stopped the remaining 21 shots, even though he looked uncomfortable at times. Andersen won, but has recorded just one single-game save percentage above .897 in his last eight starts. Gulp. He will always be the Leafs' first choice in net, but he's a tough fantasy play as you head to the playoffs.