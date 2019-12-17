Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Patrolling crease Tuesday
Andersen will be in goal against the Sabres at home Tuesday, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Andersen will be making his eighth consecutive appearance between the pipes but could be headed for a night off in the Leafs' upcoming back-to-back on Friday and Saturday versus the Rangers and Red Wings, respectively. Since taking over, coach Sheldon Keefe has leaned heavily on the veteran netminder and has been rewarded with a 7-3-0 record and 2.02 GAA in the last 10 games.
