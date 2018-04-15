Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged as Game 3 starter

Andersen will start Monday's Game 3 matchup versus the Bruins, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen was yanked after allowing three goals on five shots in Game 2, but it was partly due to a dynamic Bruins' offense that undressed Toronto's defense. The 28-year-old backstop played in 66 regular-season games, so if anyone will pull the Maple Leafs out of the gutter it will be Andersen, but he'll need a much better performance than the first two games.