Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged for Monday's tilt
Andersen will get the home start Monday versus the Panthers, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Andersen's coming off back-to-back road wins over the Stars and Predators, respectively, where he posted a .929 save percentage. He's been far better on the road compared to at home, though, as he's recorded a .901 save percentage in Toronto's barn. The Panthers enter this matchup with 3.60 goals per game -- tied with Toronto for second in the league -- but they'll be without Aleksander Barkov (lower body) on Monday.
