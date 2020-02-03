Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged for Monday's tilt

Andersen will get the home start Monday versus the Panthers, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Andersen's coming off back-to-back road wins over the Stars and Predators, respectively, where he posted a .929 save percentage. He's been far better on the road compared to at home, though, as he's recorded a .901 save percentage in Toronto's barn. The Panthers enter this matchup with 3.60 goals per game -- tied with Toronto for second in the league -- but they'll be without Aleksander Barkov (lower body) on Monday.