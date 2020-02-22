Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged for Saturday's start
Andersen will get the home start against the Hurricanes on Saturday, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Andersen pulled himself out of a rough stretch by posting a 24-save shutout against the Penguins on Thursday, and he'll get the nod again. The Hurricanes have been quite good on the road lately, as they've won three of four games and averaged 4.4 goals per contest in that stretch.
