Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged for Saturday's tilt
Andersen will start in the road net Saturday versus the Coyotes.
He rides a five-game win streak into this matchup and has an impressive .926 save percentage and 2.58 GAA in that span. The Coyotes rank 28th in the league with 2.60 goals per game and they struggle in their home barn with a 10-14-3 record, giving Andersen a solid opportunity to nab his 28th victory of the campaign.
