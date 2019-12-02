Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt
Andersen will guard the road cage in Tuesday's matchup against the Flyers, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Andersen's on a tear right now, closing out November with four straight wins and allowing just five goals during that stretch. The Maple Leafs will deploy his hot hand on the first half of back-to-back contests against a heating up Flyers group that has won five of their last six and averaged 3.67 goals per game in the process.
