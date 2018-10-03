Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Penciled in for season opener

Andersen will start in goal Wednesday, as the Maple Leafs play host to the Canadiens for the season opener, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen will square off against a team that ranked 13th on the power play and 30th on the penalty kill last season. The Habs will also be without newly minted captain Shea Weber (knee) until mid-December, so Andersen's allied skaters -- including newcomer John Tavares -- will try to expose a relatively weak crop of defensemen to benefit the Danish netminder. Andersen went 38-21-5 with a 2.81 GAA and .918 save percentage last season.