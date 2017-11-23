Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Performs admirably in shootout loss

Andersen turned aside 41 shots faced during Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The 28-year-old goaltender was superb in defeat and has surrendered two or fewer goals in six straight games. The Danish netminder is a workhorse goaltender on a Maple Leafs team that should get better as the season goes on, so play him every night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories