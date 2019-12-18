Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Picks up 17th win
Andersen allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 5-3 victory over the Sabres on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old continues to rack up wins and improve his other numbers. Andersen leads the league with 17 wins, and he's 4-1-0 with a .930 save percentage in his last five starts. That's raised his overall save percentage to .920, which is the highest in his career since his 2013-14 rookie season. Andersen is 17-8-3 with a 2.51 GAA and .920 save percentage this season.
