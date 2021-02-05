Andersen turned aside 16 shots in a 7-3 win over Vancouver on Thursday.

Andersen didn't have a whole lot to do while Toronto was filling the net at the other end of the ice. It wasn't the most efficient night (.842 save percentage) for the 31-year-old, but he still produced his fourth win in the last five games. Andersen and the Maple Leafs will draw two more games against the Canucks on Saturday and Monday.