Andersen stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Thursday.

It wasn't exactly pretty, as Andersen let leads of 2-0 and 3-2 slip away before making Auston Matthews' power-play goal in the third period stand as the winner. More often than not, Andersen is getting results, as evidenced by his 5-2-0 record through seven outings. He's added a 2.87 GAA and an .896 save percentage -- such is life in the high-scoring North Division. Andersen will look to break out the brooms if he gets the start Saturday against the Oilers.