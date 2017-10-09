Play

Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pitted against Chicago on Monday

Andersen will start in goal at home Monday versus the Blackhawks, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

The Danish netminder has only defeated Chicago's hockey club once in six career attempts, but the Maple Leafs have scored a jaws-to-the-floor 15 goals over their first two games; this very well could be a gamble worth taking.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories