Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pitted against Ottawa on Saturday

Andersen will tend twine Saturday, preparing to face the Senators at home, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

The Danish netminder has a spotty track record against the Senators, with a 3.09 GAA and .895 save percentage counting as his rate stats through nine career appearances against Erik Karlsson and Co. However, he did beat this team on the road Jan. 20, when Ottawa only managed to set 18 shots on goal. Freddie's a set-and-forget type of goalie in season-long settings, and his most recent triumph over the Senators is probably the better predictor of how he'll perform against them this time around.