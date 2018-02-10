Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pitted against Ottawa on Saturday
Andersen will tend twine Saturday, preparing to face the Senators at home, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
The Danish netminder has a spotty track record against the Senators, with a 3.09 GAA and .895 save percentage counting as his rate stats through nine career appearances against Erik Karlsson and Co. However, he did beat this team on the road Jan. 20, when Ottawa only managed to set 18 shots on goal. Freddie's a set-and-forget type of goalie in season-long settings, and his most recent triumph over the Senators is probably the better predictor of how he'll perform against them this time around.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Earns shootout win over Nashville•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding cage Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Avoids injury from head hit•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Exits Monday's game after collision•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Done in by lack of offensive support•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...