Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Placed on IR, can play Tuesday
Andersen (upper body) was placed on injured reserve but can be activated for Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen was able to practice Monday and looks to have a chance to play in Tuesday's game, but placing him on IR opens a roster spot to recall Pontus Aberg because multiple forwards are dealing with injuries. If he's unable to play Tuesday, Jack Campbell will likely make his third start for Toronto.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to miss next two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Skipping trip to New York•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Could practice Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged for Monday's tilt•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.