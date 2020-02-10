Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Placed on IR, can play Tuesday

Andersen (upper body) was placed on injured reserve but can be activated for Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen was able to practice Monday and looks to have a chance to play in Tuesday's game, but placing him on IR opens a roster spot to recall Pontus Aberg because multiple forwards are dealing with injuries. If he's unable to play Tuesday, Jack Campbell will likely make his third start for Toronto.