Andersen (lower body) appeared in an AHL game Saturday on a conditioning stint and made 34 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Manitoba, the Winnipeg Jets' affiliate.

He played 64:32 and stopped just one of three shots in the shootout. Andersen allowed two goals on 14 shots in a 5-3 AHL loss to Manitoba in 30:52 in his first outing Thursday. The goalie admittedly said he felt some rust in Thursday's contest but pushed the intensity Saturday and felt better as the game went on. Andersen hopes to get into game action with the Maple Leafs before the end of the season; their last game is May 14. There is no timetable yet for his return to the NHL.