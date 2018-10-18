Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Practicing in starter's net

Andersen (knee) took his spot in the starter's net for Thursday's game-day skate, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

While final confirmation on Andersen's availability against the Penguins on Thursday likely won't come until after practice -- or even closer to warm-ups depending on how forthcoming coach Mike Babcock decides to be -- the netminder does appear to be ready for a return to the ice after sitting out Monday's clash with Los Angeles. If he does give it a go, the 28-year-old will look to extend his three-game winning streak against a Penguins squad that is struggling for wins in the early days of the season (2-1-2).