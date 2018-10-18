Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Practicing in starter's net
Andersen (knee) took his spot in the starter's net for Thursday's game-day skate, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
While final confirmation on Andersen's availability against the Penguins on Thursday likely won't come until after practice -- or even closer to warm-ups depending on how forthcoming coach Mike Babcock decides to be -- the netminder does appear to be ready for a return to the ice after sitting out Monday's clash with Los Angeles. If he does give it a go, the 28-year-old will look to extend his three-game winning streak against a Penguins squad that is struggling for wins in the early days of the season (2-1-2).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Not entirely confident he'll start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Ready to play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets night off Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending cage Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shaky start but strong finish•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...