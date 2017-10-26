Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Preparing for milestone start
Andersen is listed as the starter for Thursday night's home game against the Hurricanes, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports. This marks his 200th career appearance between the pipes.
Carolina is currently ranked 27th in the league in goals per game (2.43), but its lineup is chock-full of disciplined skaters, as evidenced by the team averaging a mere 5.7 PIM per game, good for first in the league. Andersen's chances of winning this one will likely hinge on the Leafs' ability to demonstrate why they have the fourth-best power play in the league.
