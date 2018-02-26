Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Preparing for road draw against Bolts
Andersen will patrol the blue paint as a road starter against the Lightning on Monday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
Toronto's primary puck plugger reportedly will be countered by Andrei Vasilevskiy, who very well could claim the Vezina Trophy for top goalie this season. However, Andersen is flirting with career-best ratios, maintaining a 2.67 GAA and .922 save percentage through 53 appearances, plus he's garnered wins in seven of his last 10 games. We continue to view Andersen as an above-average fantasy goaltender.
