Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Preparing to face Columbus
Andersen will defend the cage at home Wednesday, fielding shots from the Blue Jackets, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen currently leads the league in minutes played, having already made 48 starts for a Toronto club that's 8-2-0 in its last 10 games. The Dane's next opponent has experienced a wild tailspin in the Metropolitan Division standings, with coach John Tortorella's crew possessing only slightly favorable odds of making it to the postseason; each and every point will be precious to the Blue Jackets, whereas Andersen's Maple Leafs are a virtual lock to extend their campaign. Expect to see a hungry Columbus team knowing that Andersen will seek revenge after losing to the patriotic ones in overtime Jan. 8, when 30 saves wasn't quite good enough.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Turns away 31 to beat Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Easy win for Vezina-caliber tender•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pitted against Ottawa on Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Earns shootout win over Nashville•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding cage Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...