Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Preparing to face Columbus

Andersen will defend the cage at home Wednesday, fielding shots from the Blue Jackets, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen currently leads the league in minutes played, having already made 48 starts for a Toronto club that's 8-2-0 in its last 10 games. The Dane's next opponent has experienced a wild tailspin in the Metropolitan Division standings, with coach John Tortorella's crew possessing only slightly favorable odds of making it to the postseason; each and every point will be precious to the Blue Jackets, whereas Andersen's Maple Leafs are a virtual lock to extend their campaign. Expect to see a hungry Columbus team knowing that Andersen will seek revenge after losing to the patriotic ones in overtime Jan. 8, when 30 saves wasn't quite good enough.