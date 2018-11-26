Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Protecting cage Monday vs. Boston
Andersen will start Monday's home game against Boston, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Danish netminder is coming off two straight losses, but Andersen has been fantastic this season posting a 12-7-0 record with 2.24 GAA and .931 save percentage. This will be his first time facing the Bruins this season.
