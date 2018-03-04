Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pulled in Stadium Series loss

Andersen was pulled from Saturday's Stadium Series game against the Capitals after allowing five goals on 25 shots.

It was just the first time in 55 starts this season Andersen was pulled due to shaky play. The 28-year-old has given up at least three goals in four straight games, but he'd actually been playing fairly well heading into the outdoor game. With the loss, Andersen falls to 32-17-5 on the season with a .920 save percentage. We wouldn't be too worried about his performance outdoors, so look for him to bounce-back in his next start.