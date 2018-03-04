Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pulled in Stadium Series loss
Andersen was pulled from Saturday's Stadium Series game against the Capitals after allowing five goals on 25 shots.
It was just the first time in 55 starts this season Andersen was pulled due to shaky play. The 28-year-old has given up at least three goals in four straight games, but he'd actually been playing fairly well heading into the outdoor game. With the loss, Andersen falls to 32-17-5 on the season with a .920 save percentage. We wouldn't be too worried about his performance outdoors, so look for him to bounce-back in his next start.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal for Stadium Series matchup•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 39 saves in shootout loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Preparing for road draw against Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Continues to dominate Bruins•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gearing up for Saturday's home start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins for sixth time in seven games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...