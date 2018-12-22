Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Punching in for work Saturday

Andersen will start in goal Saturday, fielding shots from the visiting Rangers, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Andersen will be gunning for his 20th win to give him at least that many victories in each of his first six NHL seasons. The fun doesn't stop there, as the Dane has also bestowed a tidy .924 save percentage on his fantasy owners through 29 starts. Freddie will now try to fend off a Rangers team that is currently sitting in fifth place within the Metropolitan Division.