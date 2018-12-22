Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Punching in for work Saturday
Andersen will start in goal Saturday, fielding shots from the visiting Rangers, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Andersen will be gunning for his 20th win to give him at least that many victories in each of his first six NHL seasons. The fun doesn't stop there, as the Dane has also bestowed a tidy .924 save percentage on his fantasy owners through 29 starts. Freddie will now try to fend off a Rangers team that is currently sitting in fifth place within the Metropolitan Division.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Second straight win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets back in win column•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine versus Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hits annual rough patch•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Commanding crease Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...