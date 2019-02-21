Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Punching in for work Thursday
Andersen will start in goal Thursday evening against the visiting Capitals, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen snapped a five-game winning streak with losses in each of the past two contests, though he's maintained a robust .923 save percentage through 42 games on the season. The Dane will be stacked against a Capitals team that ranks eighth in the league offensively by means of averaging 3.32 goals per game.
