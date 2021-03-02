Andersen (lower body) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice and could start Wednesday against the Oilers or Thursday against the Canucks, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said that Andersen had a "positive day" of practice, and they'll re-evaluate him Wednesday morning to make a final determination. Andersen likely would start Thursday if he's given the green light to provide to get an extra day of rest while coming off an injury. The 31-year-old Andersen has accrued a .905 save percentage and a 11-3-2 record this year.
